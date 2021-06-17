Evan Spiegel Sells 383,602 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

