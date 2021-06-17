Evan Spiegel Sells 88,015 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

SNAP stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

