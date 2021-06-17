Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Position Reduced by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic decreased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Evelo Biosciences comprises approximately 5.9% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayo Clinic’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,488. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.