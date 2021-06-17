Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 10,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,145. The firm has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

