Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.68.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.48. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,855. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.