Exeedme Price Down 16.5% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $357,657.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00136311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00180479 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.53 or 0.00920612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.15 or 0.99965814 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

