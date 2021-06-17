Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Update

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 170.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.88. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.07 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.