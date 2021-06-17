Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

