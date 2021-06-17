Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 498,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.