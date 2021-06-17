Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $337.04. The company had a trading volume of 782,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $955.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

