Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 1,539,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

