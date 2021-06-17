Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Short Interest Update

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

