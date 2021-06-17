FansTime (FTI) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $441,482.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

