Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood Sells 4,043 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of FTHM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.