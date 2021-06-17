Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 38,906 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $192,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.34. 40,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.