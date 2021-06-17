Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.22% of PepsiCo worth $435,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

