Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $42.16 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $42,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

