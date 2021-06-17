Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $85.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $85,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.91. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

