Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 118,969 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,941,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,969 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $318,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.76. 231,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

