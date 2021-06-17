Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 9,118 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $109,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Linde by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.00. 90,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

