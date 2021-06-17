Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $297,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 188,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

