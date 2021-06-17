Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of DexCom worth $211,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $413.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

