Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 168,722 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $246,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

SMG traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

