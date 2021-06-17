Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,378,799 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,378,799 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of AT&T worth $416,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 213,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 550,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

