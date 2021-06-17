Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,807 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $188,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 291,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

