FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

