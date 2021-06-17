Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 7.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 40,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,661,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

