Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 189,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,773. The company has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

