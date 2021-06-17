Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.95% from the company’s current price.

FOA stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

