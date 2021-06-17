Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.95% from the company’s current price.
FOA stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
About Finance Of America Companies
