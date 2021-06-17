Financial Contrast: ON24 (ONTF) versus Its Competitors

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ON24 to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ON24 alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ON24 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 0 8 0 3.00 ON24 Competitors 2161 11349 21201 607 2.57

ON24 currently has a consensus target price of $66.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.75%. Given ON24’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON24 and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million $20.75 million 27.76 ON24 Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

ON24’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 N/A N/A N/A ON24 Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.