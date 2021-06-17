Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,227 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.19. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,434. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.25 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45.

