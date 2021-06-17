Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 825 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.44. 182,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.66 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

