Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.78. 177,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

