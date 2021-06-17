FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Trading Up 4.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 8,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07.

About FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

