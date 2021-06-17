FinNexus Achieves Market Cap of $571,953.25 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 95.1% lower against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $571,953.25 and $428.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00764578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042000 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.