Finning International (TSE:FTT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$38.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.35.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 in the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.