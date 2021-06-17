FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $568.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $568.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00772530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.18 or 0.07761378 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

