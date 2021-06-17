First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

