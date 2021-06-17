Piper Sandler Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Overweight

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FBNC stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

