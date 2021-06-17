First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 56.4% in May

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FGM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39.

