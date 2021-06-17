Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.73. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 10,082 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.