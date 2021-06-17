Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 381,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,888,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fisker by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Fisker by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at $41,812,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

