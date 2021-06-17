FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.66. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

