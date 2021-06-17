Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 374,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,671. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 418.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $8,365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.