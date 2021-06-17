Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,225.60

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,225.60 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 62,791 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £721.54 million and a PE ratio of 33.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

