Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,651,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

