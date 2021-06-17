Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.26% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $167,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,811 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,476. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

