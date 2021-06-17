Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.87. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,438,173 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

