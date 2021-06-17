Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.60 million, a PE ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

