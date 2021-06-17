Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 70,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

